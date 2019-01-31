Parrikar skips morning session of Goa Assembly

A day after presenting the budget, ailing Chief Minister on Thursday skipped the morning proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.

Though the reason behind his absence from the House was not mentioned, during the session announced that questions listed under Parrikar's name be postponed to the next session.

Meanwhile, sources in the said Parrikar was expected to attend the afternoon session of the House.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Despite his ill-health, he had presented the state budget on Wednesday in the House, saying, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

The three-day-long budget session of the state Assembly will end on Thursday.

