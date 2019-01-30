Parrikar thanks Advani for visiting him

Ailing Chief Minister Parrikar Wednesday thanked senior BJP leader L K Advani for calling on him last week.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and underwent hospitalisation in the as well as at the in Delhi last year.

"Deeply grateful to Shri Lal Krishna & Pratibha ji, for wishing me on 24/01/19 and enquiring about my health. His genuine concern for my well-being is heartwarming," Parrikar tweeted.

Advani and arrived in last week on a private visit.

Parrikar presented Budget in the ongoing session of the state Assembly earlier Wednesday.

