Parrikar thanks Advani for visiting him

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday thanked senior BJP leader L K Advani for calling on him last week.
Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and underwent hospitalisation in the United States as well as at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi last year.
"Deeply grateful to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji & Pratibha ji, for wishing me on 24/01/19 and enquiring about my health. His genuine concern for my well-being is heartwarming," Parrikar tweeted.
Advani and his daughter Pratibha arrived in Goa last week on a private visit.
Parrikar presented Budget in the ongoing session of the state Assembly earlier Wednesday.
