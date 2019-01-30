Delhi govt to develop modern flower, poultry markets at Gazipur

The government will develop modern flower and poultry markets at Gazipur as the Delhi Board (DAMB) passed its budget Wednesday.

According to a statement, the Agricultural Produce (APMC) also held its budget meeting under the chairmanship of

The DAMB has also plans to develop a modern 'mandi' at Tikri Khampur.

"This is a flagship project (development of modern flower market at Gazipur) in the

"The detailed design and drawings for this project have been prepared and approved by all the civic authorities and a detailed project report is under preparation," it stated.

The statement said that this project has special features of development of exhibition centre for all varieties of flowers as per directions of

The tender for development of this 'mandi' will be called by February 19. A budget provision of Rs 1.2 crore has been kept in RE 2018-19 and Rs 10.0 crore in the the budget estimate 2019-20.

"All the drawings for development of poultry market have been prepared and approved by all the civic authorities. The tenders for this project have already been opened and are under the process for finalisation," the statement stated.

It stated that a budget provision of Rs 10 crore has been kept in revised estimate 2018-19 and Rs 80 crore in the budget estimate 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)