Rahul attacks PM on Rafale; alleges he 'sold' IAF, took away jobs from youth

Launching a blistering attack on Modi over the Rafale deal, on Wednesday alleged that the had "sold" the and asserted that the truth was coming out from within the government despite attempts to "hide" it.

Addressing the concluding session of the Youth nationwide public outreach campaign -- Yuva Kranti Yatra, Gandhi hit out the Centre over the issue of alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal and said voices bringing out the truth were coming out from within the government and no one can silence them.

"I understand that you (Modi) cannot sleep in the night, I know that when you sleep, you see Anil Ambani's photo, you see the photo of Rafale aircraft, you see the photo of IAF martyrs.

"This is happening due to the that has shown you the truth. The entire country knows that you have sold the Indian Air Force," the Congress said in his over half-an-hour speech laced with barbs at Modi on multiple issues such as Rafale, crony capitalism, farm loan waiver, and jobs among others.

Gandhi said he met and former defence on Wednesday.

"Parrikar ji had himself said that while changing the deal, the did not ask the defence minister," he said, without making it clear whether he was referring to Wednesday's meeting or earlier remarks by Parrikar.

Gandhi alleged that Modi snatched away employment from the youth of and Odisha because he wanted to ensure that his "friend" makes a profit of Rs 30,000 crore.

The government as well as Ambani have strongly denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with

Gandhi alleged that the "56-inch PM" spoke in Parliament for long, but when asked questions on the Rafale deal, could not look him in the eye and kept looking elsewhere.

He also alleged that former CBI was removed to stop the truth in the Rafale deal from coming out.

Talking about Verma's ouster, he said: "Just after 1-2 hours of the verdict, I got a call from Kharge ji who said 'Rahul ji the has been called within an hour and Modi ji wants that discussions take place so that the is removed'."



The truth is coming out slowly and one by one evidence is coming to the fore, Gandhi claimed, alleging that had said the agreement was secret, but and Anil Ambani's firm had given the price in their annual reports.

"Long negotiations were carried out on the deal, but Modi junked all negotiations to help Now, Narendra Modi is trying to hide the truth," the Congress chief alleged.

"Parrikar ji says in a Cabinet meeting that I have Rafale deal file, no one can remove me from His minister talks to a on phone, the whole of has heard the tape. The other truth arises from CBI, Narendra Modi ji asks to silence him, remove him at 1:30 in the night," Gandhi said, referring to Verma's removal.

The Congress also made a sharp attack on the government over the farm loan waiver issue and accused the of having waived Rs 3.5 lakh core loans of 15 of his "friends".

"I asked the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, and to waive farmers' loans within 10 days. Congress governments did it in 2 days," Gandhi said.

"Why didn't you call to your office and asked him to return the money. We are asking for justice," he said at yatra's concluding session 'Inquilab'.

Alluding to stating that loan waivers to farmers will "spoil their habit", Gandhi asked whether Anil Ambani, fugitive tycoon and diamantaire Nirav Modi's habit has been spoiled or not.

"If you are spoiling their habits, we will spoil the farmers' habits," Gandhi said.

The Congress chief also attacked the prime minister over demonetisation, saying that the prime minister goes into panic in the evening and makes announcements such as junking 500 and 1,000 denomination banknotes.

Attacking Modi over the Swachh Bharat mission, Gandhi said the prime minister asks farmers, youth and poor people to pick up brooms, but does not ask people like Ambani to pick up the broom.

He also said the Congress will not be on the backfoot and will instead play on the frontfoot in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Modi has to face the public in 2019," he said.

Attacking Modi, he said, "The prime minister has worked on dividing the country, burnt the Northeast, Kashmir, made people fight in Haryana, Maharashtra, and "



"2014 taught us a lesson that we should not be arrogant and have humility... We did that and the atmosphere is changed," he said, adding that 2-3 BJP MPs in Lok Sabha met him and expressed their desire that they want to switch to the

According to Gandhi, the Congress has taken a historic step and decided on giving people right to minimum income. "All poor people will get benefit directly into their accounts and there will be no middlemen."



He also said the Congress is "not against industrialists but against crony capitalists like Modi's friends", he said.

Calling the Goods and Services Tax 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Gandhi alleged that it had destroyed small traders. "We can take over from in creating jobs only through small and medium scale industries," he said.

He said the country needs a new vision and the Congress will provide it as it had done in the past.

