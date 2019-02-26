Parties in Karnataka welcome India's strike on terror camps in

Political leaders cutting across party lines in Tuesday hailed India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, with Minister H D Kumaraswamy offering his "salute" to the

"My Salute to the Indian Airforce. #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

conducted a major preemptive strike on a early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Indian said.

India's action comes close to the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in

Deputy Minister G Parameshwara commended the efforts of the pilots who risked their lives for the country.

"Salute the @IAF_MCC for the massive show of strength. Commendable feat by Indian armed forces and our pilots who risked their lives for the country.

Jai Hind!" Parameshwara tweeted.

in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed India's retaliatory action and said it was not a decision taken by the government, but of the armed forces 'that keep taking such decision from time to time.

The entire country should support their action," he said.

Kharge said all the governments carry out similar strikes and the same has been followed now.

"All governments have been carrying out cross firing at the border in the interest of the nation. Our government too carried out similar attacks six times. The same is being followed now," he told reporters at Afzalpur in district in north

Kharge said had already stated it would support whatever steps the armed forces take in the interest of the nation and to protect the boundaries. There was no 'second thought that the party continues to support them, he said.

Former Minister and senior Siddaramaiah, calling it surgical strike 2, termed the action as a "big lesson" for

"My salute to #indianairforce for carrying out #Surgicalstrike2 on terror camps.

A big lesson for about how to handle terror groups in their own backyard," said in a tweet.

BJP workers celebrated the action by the and central government by bursting crackers, near the party head quarters here.

"It's a day to salute our braves. has struck the biggest terrorist camp in Balakote.

This is#NewIndia, How's the Josh ?" state BJP chief and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa tweeted.

