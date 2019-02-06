Passing out parade held at police training college in north Delhi

A passing out parade of newly recruited constables was held at the police training college in north Delhi's area, an official statement stated Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by police, of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir took the salute of the marching contingents.

It stated all these constables took the oath in a colourful ceremonial parade after successfully completing their basic training.

The parade of the 112th (male and female) batch of recruit constables was attended by and other senior officers of the force, it added.

It also said that during the training, in addition to the knowledge of IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act, DP Act, computers and cybercrime, traffic Rules and human rights, the new recruits were given inputs of police investigation work to learn skills required in their profession.

