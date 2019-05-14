Patna-bound train runs over cattle, stranded for 3 hrs in UP

-
The Patna-bound Vikramshila Express was stranded for nearly three hours between Tundla and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after it ran over cattle, the railways said Monday.
The incident took place between the Kanchausi and Jhinjak railway stations, a spokesperson of the railways said.
"Cattle being run over is a huge problem in this section and it happens almost everyday.
"The incident took place at 8 pm and the section was cleared for traffic in an hour. Some trains have been delayed due to this. The Vikramshila Express' locomotive had been changed and it will be on its way any minute now," he said.
The brake system of the train was damaged in the incident, the spokesperson said.
