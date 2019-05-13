Maha: Two teenage boys drown in pond in Jalna

Two teenage boys Monday died after they drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The incident happened in the morning in Chandai Thombri village in Bhokardan tehsil, an said.

" and Gaurav Prabhu Waghmare, both 16 years of age, had gone to the pond for a swim along with friends. Gaurav started drowning and Aakash tried to save him. Both lost their lives in the process," he said.

A case of accidental deaths has been registered, he added.

