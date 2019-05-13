Maha: Two teenage boys drown in pond in Jalna

Two teenage boys Monday died after they drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.
The incident happened in the morning in Chandai Thombri village in Bhokardan tehsil, an official said.
"Aakash Prakash Waghmare and Gaurav Prabhu Waghmare, both 16 years of age, had gone to the pond for a swim along with friends. Gaurav started drowning and Aakash tried to save him. Both lost their lives in the process," he said.
A case of accidental deaths has been registered, he added.
