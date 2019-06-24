Patna maximum temperature 39.4 degree Celsius

Capital recorded a maximum of 39.4 degrees on Monday which was four degrees more than its normal, the MeT department said.

The maximum of Bhagalpur, Gaya and was 38.8, 38.4 and 38.2 degree respectively on Monday, it said.

The maximum of Patna, and was four degree Celsius above their normal maximum temperature on Monday while in Gaya it was two degree Celsius above its normal maximum temperature, it said.

"There is no possibility of rain in for next 48 hours as no system is being developed in the area...Westerly wind is blowing that could trigger rain in north districts but Patnaites will have to wait for at least another two days," a said, adding that south west monsoon has been weak in

Patna, along with several other parts of the state, had witnessed good spells of rain on Saturday, the first day of monsoon, bringing down temperature by several notches giving much needed respite from scorching heat that had singed the entire state due to heatwave and loo.

As per the Met department's forecast, and are expected to witness generally cloudy sky on Tuesday while Gaya and may witness partly cloudy sky.

