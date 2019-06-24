Patna maximum temperature 39.4 degree Celsius

-
Bihar Capital Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Monday which was four degrees Celsius more than its normal, the MeT department said.
The maximum temperature of Bhagalpur, Gaya and Purnea was 38.8, 38.4 and 38.2 degree Celsius respectively on Monday, it said.
The maximum temperature of Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea was four degree Celsius above their normal maximum temperature on Monday while in Gaya it was two degree Celsius above its normal maximum temperature, it said.
"There is no possibility of rain in Patna for next 48 hours as no system is being developed in the area...Westerly wind is blowing that could trigger rain in north Bihar districts but Patnaites will have to wait for at least another two days," a Met official said, adding that south west monsoon has been weak in Bihar.
Patna, along with several other parts of the state, had witnessed good spells of rain on Saturday, the first day of monsoon, bringing down temperature by several notches giving much needed respite from scorching heat that had singed the entire state due to heatwave and loo.
As per the Met department's forecast, Patna and Bhagalpur are expected to witness generally cloudy sky on Tuesday while Gaya and Purnea may witness partly cloudy sky.
