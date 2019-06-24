Onus of filling vacancies lies on universities: Govt

The onus of filling up teaching posts in Central universities lies on the varsities as they are autonomous bodies, Nishank said on Monday.

Nishank was responding to a written question in Lok Sabha about shortage of professors in universities.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process. The (UGC) continuously monitors it with varsities. However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament," the said.

There are over 11,000 teaching staff-in position against sanctioned strength of over 17,500 teaching staff in central universities across the country.

