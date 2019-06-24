JUST IN
Onus of filling vacancies lies on universities: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The onus of filling up teaching posts in Central universities lies on the varsities as they are autonomous bodies, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.

Nishank was responding to a written question in Lok Sabha about shortage of professors in universities.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process. The University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitors it with varsities. However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament," the minister said.

There are over 11,000 teaching staff-in position against sanctioned strength of over 17,500 teaching staff in central universities across the country.

