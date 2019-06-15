Patna sizzles at 45.8 degrees celsius, highest in 10 years

recorded its highest maximum temperature in the past 10 years at 45.8 degrees on Saturday, the meteorological department here said.

Residents of the state capital singed under blistering heat wave condition, as the city's maximum temperature was 9.2 degrees above normal, the Meteorological Centre said.

The minimum temperature was 31 degrees celsius, 4.2 notches above normal for this time of the year.

Heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded above 4.5 degrees from its normal for two consecutive days, a said.

According to a Met department bulletin, recorded 45.2 degrees celsius, 41.5 degrees and Purnea 35.9 degrees

The Met department has forecast heat wave conditions on Sunday as well in Patna, and

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing condition.

district said all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heatwave-like condition for the past several days, an official release said.

A number of private schools were scheduled to open in the week starting June 17 after the summer vacation.

This is the second time the district administration has extended suspension of academic activities in schools due to the

Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

