At 48 degrees, Delhi creates new heat record

The in peaked on Monday as the mercury touched a record 48 degrees Celsius, the highest in the history of the national capital.

The temperature of 48 degrees was recorded at the of the after 3 p.m., which surpassed the previous highest of 47.8 degrees recorded on June 9, 2014.

"Today was the hottest ever day in the history of Delhi," said an IMD

Meanwhile, an observatory in Safdarjung recorded the maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees

Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the conditions severe.

--IANS

spk/kr

