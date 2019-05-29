Patnaik allocateds portfolios, keeps home, GA

Chief Wednesday allocated portfolios to his newly sworn-in ministers and kept home, general administration and public grievances departments with him, officials said.

He took oath as chief for a record fifth consecutive term along with 20 ministers.

The new ministry will have nine ministers of state, an of the chief minister's office said.

Prafulla Kumar Mallik has retained works, and mines departments, while the and excise department has been allocated to Niranjan Pujari, a prominent leader from western Odisha, the said.

Mallik, considered a trusted man of Patnaik, has been given additional charge of home department as a of state.

Ganjam strongman is the minister of forest and environment and parliamentary affairs, while Ranendra has got and consumer welfare and cooperation departments, the said.

Padmanabha Behera has been allocated planning and convergance, commerce and transport, while former has been made the panchayati raj, drinking water, law, housing and urban development minister.

has been given the departments of agriculture and farmers' empowerment, fisheries and animal resources development and higher education, he said.

Tribal leader has been made a in charge of revenue and disaster management department and is the minister for rural development, labour and

Naba Kishore Das has been given the charge of health and family welfare department and the lone woman has been given the crucial department of women and child development and Mission Shakti, the official said.

has been made a (MoS) of ST/SC development, minorities and backward classes welfare department and Dibya is the new minister of energy, industries, micro, small and medium Enterprises.

has been allocated science and technology, public enterprise, social security and empowerment of persons with disability, the official said.

Samir Ranjan Dash has been given the charge of school and mass education, while will be in charge of tourism, Odia language, literature and culture departments.

Premananda Nayak has been allocated skill development and technical education, and Raghunandan Das has been made the for departments of water resources besides information and public relations, he said.

has been given departments like handloom, textile and handicraft.

is the minister of state for and information technology, sports and youth services, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)