Karna BJP expects more representation in Modi cabinet

With the BJP routing the ruling Congress-JDS combine in by winning 25 of the total 28 seats, there is expectation in the party's unit that members elected from the state would get more representation in the cabinet.

The state unit's feelings were clearly articulated by chief B S Yeddyurappa a day ahead of the swearing in of Modi as on Thursday after a landslide win.

"I'm going to today, I don't know what is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind. As 25 MPs have got elected from here, Karnataka should get more representation is the expectation of everyone, 6.5 crore people of Karnataka.

Iwill try to convince them about this," Yeddyurappa toldreporters in response to a question.

Those in political circles including BJP feel that a minimum of four ministerial berths are likely for Karnataka, one each from prominent Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, also one Brahmin and one SC.

However, BJP sources said, it will be too vague to speculate on such things, as it is the prerogative of the to select Ministers and only Modi and BJP President would know about who would be in.

D V (Vokkaliga), G M Siddeshwara (Lingyat), along with (Brahmin) had found place in the Modi cabinet in 2014.

Later when the cabinet rejig happened in 2016, RameshJigajinagi, a dalit leader, was inducted dropping Siddeshwara.Also inducted was Hegde (Brahmin).

M Venkaiah Naidu (now of India) and Nirmala Sitharaman, who represented Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, had also served as ministers in the previous Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)