Patnaik not interested in Odisha's development: Adityanath

Wednesday said his Odisha counterpart has "betrayed the people" as he is not interested in the development of the state.

Addressing party workers at Bhawanipatna in district and later at Nachuni in district, Adityanath called for a change in the to make Odisha prosperous.

He said Odisha can also develop like if a BJP government is installed in the state.

"Odisha is not interested in development of the state, rather in his personal agenda. He (Patnaik) has betrayed the people of Odisha," Adityanath said and called up the people to end the 19-years of BJD rule in order to make the state prosperous.

He criticised for not implementing the Centre's popular welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan.

"The poor people have been deprived of the benefits being given by the BJP-led central government," the UP CM said.

Slamming the for its alleged inefficiency, the said the government has constructed only 17 lakh pucca houses for the people in the last 19-years of its rule while the BJP government in has provided 20 lakh houses to the poor in less than two years.

"If the BJP is given a chance to form government in Odisha, the state will witness quick development like Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Odisha will witness the state as well the national elections in few months.

While lauding the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, Adityanath said Odisha government's KALIA yojana has no stability and is shrouded in corruption from the beginning.

"While the UP government has so far identified 1 crore beneficiaries for PM-Kisan, has not prepared its list," Adityanath alleged.

The UP CM also criticised the for taking credit in providing rice to poor people at Rs 1 per a kilogram for which "bulk of the was borne by the Centre".

While the BJP-led central government is contributing Rs 29 for one kg of the subsidised rice, the Odisha government's share is mere Re one, he claimed.

In his speech at both the places, Adityanath showered praise on Union Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan for his work and said Ujjawala Yojana had provided 12 crore new LPG connections in the last four-and-half-years, more that what was achieved since Independence.

Adityanath also flayed the opposition for making fun of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri (PMJDY).

"When subsidies under the Ujjwala Yojana started getting credited to the of the beneficiaries, they (Opposition parties) understood the PMJDY's importance," he said.

The BJP government's agenda is development for all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, he said, adding that Odisha has a crucial role to play in the upcoming to make

He asked party workers to put up a spirited effort to replicate BJP's success in the state as they have done during the 2017 panchayat elections.

