Patnaik announces scholarships for children of KALIA

Sunday announced scholarships for the children of KALIA beneficiaries.

made the announcement while addressing a farmers convention in Keonjhar.

"I want your children should become doctors, engineers, lawyers or any professional. Therefore, I have planned KALIA students scholarship for higher studies of your children," said.

"Let your children study well and the will take responsibilities of their higher studies," the chief minister said.

Patnaik inaugurated some welfare projects.

He also laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 2,100 crore.

The has implemented Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Scheme for the overall welfare of farmers in

About 65 lakh people have so far applied for the scheme.

Under the scheme, a beneficiary will get an assistance of Rs 10,000 per year for cultivating crops.

Apart from small and marginal farmers, the scheme also covers the landless farmers, agricultural labourers and farmers in distress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)