Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee attends rally after 3 years

Ailing former Chief Minister Bhattacharjee Sunday attended a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, making a public appearance after a gap of almost three years.

chairman announced Bhattacharjee's presence in the rally but said that he would hear the proceedings of the public meeting from inside his car due to ill health.

Bhattacharjee left the venue after some time, but his wife stayed back.

The veteran CPI(M) leader, who was at the helm of the government in the state from 2000 to 2011, is suffering from (COPD) and has been confined to his home for several months.

Bhattacharjee had stepped down from the CPI(M) State Committee in March 2018, citing ill health.

Earlier, he had also relinquished the central committee and politburo posts.

"Buddha-da joining the rally, even if it is for a few minutes, will boost the morale of party cadres. He is the tallest of our party in His popularity among the cadres is still unmatched," a senior CPI(M) said.

Following the Left Front's defeat in the 2011 Assembly elections, Bhattacharjee used to visit the CPI(M) state headquarters in the afternoon every day till his health permitted.

