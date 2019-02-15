Slain jawan's family cries revenge

Anger has overtaken grief as the family of tries to come to terms with his death in the horrific suicide bombing of a CRPF contingent in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, demanding that the killing be avenged and perpetrators taught a lesson they don't forget.

Santra is survived by his wife, a four-year-old daughter and mother, the martyred jawan's nephew Raghubir Mondal said Friday after receiving the of his death from CRPF authorities by phone.

As continual wails of Santra's wife and mother broke the eerie silence of his home, other members of the family and friends said they wanted those dead in the brazen terror attack avenged.

"We want the killing of 'mama' (maternal uncle) and others who died with him avenged. Those behind the cowardly attack must be taught a lesson they don't forget," said Modal, whom his uncle often encouraged to join the force to serve the nation.

He said Santra asked him to prepare for the test to join the central paramilitary force even when he came home on leave a month-and-half back.

Mondal said the family first received a phone call from the CRPF that Santra was injured in the attack that killed 40 of the force's personnel. The 38-year-old jawan succumbed hours later.

Hailing from 'Chakkashi Rajbangshipara' village of district of West Bengal, Santra had joined the CRPF in 2000 when he was a first year student at Uluberia College, his nephew said.

Santra eked out a living selling fish to support his family after the death of his father.

"Mama was a very hard working person. He sold fish when he was a student to support his family after my grandfather's death," said Mondal, fondly reminiscing about his slain uncle.

Santra wanted to spend time with his family and start a business after his retirement in about a year, Mondal said. But that was not to be.

