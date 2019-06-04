Patnaik inaugurates new GK police station-residential complex building

Police Tuesday inaugurated the new building of station and residential complex for personnel.

According to a statement, all the modern facilities and amenities both for better police-public interface and welfare of staff have been made available in the building with special focus on quality control.

The construction of the building has cost Rs 32 crore.

It stated the building is five storeyed, including basement and consists of 72 rooms, all equipped with modern facilities and basic amenities in consonance with the norms of (BPR&D) for modern police stations.

Patnaik called the building a milestone, "as the dream came true after steadfast efforts for having our own complex comprising police station and staff quarters in an important area of Delhi", according to the statement.

