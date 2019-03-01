Patnaik inaugurates two power generation units of OPGC

Naveen Friday inagurated the third and fourth units of the state-owned Power Generation's (OPGC) Ib Thermal Power Station at Banharpali in district.

The also inaugurated a coal mine at Manoharpur in district through video conference.

The coal mines at Manoharpur will feed coal to the two new power units of the ITPS.

"Once commissioned, these two thermal units, built at an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, will provide additional 1,320 MW to the state for the next 25 years," said.

" has created a history in power generation. Every household in all villages across the state have access to electricity," he said.

The also plans to construct a new railway line transport raw materials from the Manoharpur coal mines to OPGC, said.

The Manoharpur Coal Mines will supply 8 MT coal to the ITPS annually.

The owns the and Power Limited (OCPL) mines at Manoharpur and dip-side Manoharpur, sources said.

While the third and fourth units of ITPS together will generate 1,320 MW electricity, its first and second units have installed capacity of 210 MW each.

On February 23, 2014, Patnaik had laid the foundation for the third and fourth units.

