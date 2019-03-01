Vijayvergiya slams Mamata for "doubting" success of Balakot

Friday slammed West Bengal for "doubting" the success of the strike by the (IAF) at training camps of terror outfit at in

BJP's state also criticised her saying it is "condemnable" that an Indian politician, and not a Pakistani one, is demanding evidence of success of the air strike.

"It is a matter of shame that just for the sake of politics, a is doubting our armed forces, when the entire country stands by the armed forces. We condemn such statements," Vijayvergiya told reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting here.

Banerjee Thursday said the nation has a right to know what actually happened at in following the IAF's air strike there, as several had reported that not much damage was done by the air strike.

She had said, "We have the right to know, people of this country want to know how many were killed. Where was the bomb actually dropped? Was it dropped on the target?"



Government officials had said on Tuesday that in a pre-dawn strike, the IAF bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp at in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

had claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror attack that left over 40 CRPF jawans dead on February 14.

It was up to the political leadership to decide when and how to release evidence of the Balakot strike's success, R G K Kapoor, of Air Staff, said Thursday on the scepticism in some quarters about whether IAF fighters had hit the intended targets.

State too slammed Banerjee, also supremo, for asking for evidence of the success of the air strike.

"Had a Pakistani asked such a question, we would have understood it. But it is shameful and condemnable that a from India, and that too a chief minister, has been raising such questions," Ghosh said.

Vijayvergiya also claimed that the return of IAF from the custody of is a diplomatic victory of

"It is a diplomatic victory of Narendra Modiji that for last two days Pakistan has been wishing to talk to our But our PM said first Pakistan has to release our and stop exporting terrorism. This is our diplomatic victory," Vijayvergiya said.

Pakistan held Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes. The is scheduled to return via Attari border Friday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Thursday announced in a joint session of that the pilot would be released on Friday as a gesture of peace.

