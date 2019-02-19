Patnaik launches Kalia scholarship for farmers children

Chief Minister Tuesday unveiled a scholarship programme for the children of the beneficiaries of the Kalia scheme.

After taking steps towards transforming the economic standards of the farmers through Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia), the state government has come up with Kalia scholarship in order to ensure human resource development among the farming families across the state.

Kalia scholarship or ' Brutti' will ensure that not a single eligible child of Kalia beneficiaries aspiring for technical and professional education, be deprived of his/her dream, said.

The will bear all expenditure including course fees, hostel fees and mess fees under Kalia scholarship.

The students can apply online on the kalia.co.in/ from Tuesday itself, an said.

Eligible children of Kalia scheme beneficiaries can avail assistance to study in more than 13 professional/ technical subjects like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Pharma, BSC Nursing, BVS and AH, BE, BArch and B Plan, BSC Agriculture, etc, in more than 30 government institutions provided they fulfil the criteria for admission into these courses.

The Kalia scholarship funds would be directly sent to the of the eligible students through DBT.

The funds provided under Kalia scholarship will cover tuition fees, annual college fees, one-time college fees and hostel establishment charges (as per institutions concerned) and messing fees as per the provisions of SC/ST Welfare Department, the added.

