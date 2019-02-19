Youth Cong workers' killing:Chennithala calls off son's

Expressing solidarity with the families of the two Youth workers who were hacked to death, Ramesh Tuesday called off his son's wedding reception and said the amount would be used for conducting the of a deceased activist's sister.

The activists, (24) and (21), were waylaid and hacked to death at Periya in northern district while returning home after attending a function on Sunday night.

Chennithala, the of the opposition in the state assembly, said "the barbaric murder of two youth workers in their early twenties by CPI(M) goons has shaken the entire state like never before."



In a statement, said in this hour of extreme grief, his family has decided to call off the reception of his son Dr which was scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram and Haripad on February 21 and 23 respectively.

"The newly wed couple Dr and Dr have decided to utilise the saved sum towards the for Kripesh's sister," the statement said.

said he had visited the houses of and Sharath Lal and the situation there was "heart-rending."



The two youths, whose families are not financially well-off, need help from all quarters, the statement said.

was the only breadwinner and his family had only a one-room thatched hut, Chennithala said and urged that everyone should support the bereaved families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)