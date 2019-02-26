JUST IN
Patnaik salutes IAF for air strikes on terror camps in Pak

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.

"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.

In the early hours of Tuesday, IAF fighter jets successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 14:20 IST

