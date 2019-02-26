Patnaik salutes IAF for air strikes on terror camps in Pak

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.
"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.
In the early hours of Tuesday, IAF fighter jets successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
