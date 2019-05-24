4 Assembly, 2 RS seats to fall vacant in Guj post LS win

Four Assembly and two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in as incumbents have won the just-concluded polls.

The two seats are that of Amit Shah, who won from the Gandhinagar constituency, and who defeated in Amethi in

Shah and Irani were elected to the from in August, 2017 for a tenure of six years.

Similarly, three BJP MLAs and an Independent legislator who contested the polls on a BJP ticket will also have to resign from the House.

As per rules, they are required to resign as MLAs within 14 days of the declaring the final Lok Sabha results through a gazette notification.

These seats will have to be filled up through bypolls within six months from the legislators vacating them.

Bharatsinh Dabhi of seat in district, Parabat Patel of Tharad seat in Banaskantha, Hasmukh Patel of Amraiwadi seat in Ahmedabad city and Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod of seat in Mahisagar are the four who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While Dabhi won from Patan Lok Sabha seat, Parbat Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, Hasmukh Patel secured victory from Ahmedabad-East and Rathod won from Panchmahal seat.

