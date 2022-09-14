JUST IN
Hindi's simplicity and sensitivity always attract people, says PM Modi

In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language

Narendra Modi | Hindi language

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people.

In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language.

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 12:16 IST

