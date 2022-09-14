1 killed, 11 critically injured as gunmen open fire in Bihar's Begusarai

-
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar inaugurates Rs 550cr PepsiCo plant in Begusarai
Two gunmen go on random shooting spree in Begusarai, kill 1, injure 10
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
OIC supports Pak's call for joint probe in accidental firing of projectile
-
One person was killed and 11 others critically injured as two motorcycle-borne gunmen went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.
The assailants are yet to be identified, they said.
The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said.
Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open.
The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, he said.
A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.
Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while others were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.
Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.
"Investigation is underway. We will soon nab the accused," the SP added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 11:09 IST