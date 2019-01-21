In call to Arvind Kejriwal's office, man talks of plot to attack Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal's office at his residence received a call Monday from a person informing about threat of a possible attack on the chief minister, sources said.

According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west

The said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said.

As the ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, they added.

ID installed at the office's is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the (GAD) of government it has not been fixed.

A said they were informed about the call by (PSO) of the and efforts are underway to identify the caller.

A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal's office received an email threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

