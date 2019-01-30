Villagers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Raghunath Nayak

People in a remote village of Odisha's district observed the 71st death anniversary of on Wednesday by paying tribute to the Father of the Nation and

Nayak, who hailed from Jaguleipada village, used to work as a at and moments after Gandhi was shot dead, he had grappled with the Mahatma's assassin on this day in 1948.

Residents of Jaguleipada congregated at the village school, where the students and locals paid homage to both of them.

"Every year, we remember Bapu along with Raghunath Nayak on this day," said Raj Kishore Mahapatra, a local resident.

Enthusiastic children thronged the school campus and recited the Ramdhun. Children as well as teachers and locals garlanded the portrait of both Mahatma and Nayak, another villager, Subhransu Sutar, said.

Raghus act of heroism finds mention in 'Mahatma Gandhi-The Last Phase, a biography of written by his Pyarelal, Mahapatra said.

"The portraits of Bapu and Nayak find a pride of place in the premises of The day is observed in the school premises," Sutar said.

An automobile giant had installed busts of the Mahatma and in the village school.

"Had Raghu succeeded in saving Gandhi, modern Indian history would have taken a different turn," he observed.

died on August 13, 1983.

