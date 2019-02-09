Man arrested for killing wife on suspicion of her having extramarital affair

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his wife to death after he suspected her of talking to other men, police said Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In January, police received information regarding a partially decomposed body of a woman aged around 40 years lying in the forest area in Lajpat Nagar. Parts of the body was eaten by animals, a said.

On February 2, a 15-year-old boy reported that his mother was missing for the past three weeks. On being shown photos of the body the boy identified it to be that of his mother, police added.

of said the boy revealed that his mother used to work as domestic help on part-time basis and his stepfather was a rickshaw-puller.

He further disclosed that his parents used to fight often and his stepfather is also missing since January 13, Biswal said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sanjay was last seen with his wife on January 13. He was nabbed near Garhi Mor when he came to take his son on Friday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, accused disclosed that he met in 2008. She was married but had left her husband and was living separately with her son. Thereafter, both Sanjay and Geeta got married and they had a son from this marriage, Biswal said.

Sanjay disclosed that he had an apprehension that his wife was friends with other men and they used to fight often. Angered over this issue, he strangulated her in a forest area in Lajpat Nagar and had then fled to Aligarh, police said.

