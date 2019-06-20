Pave way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP to Centre

The VHP Thursday passed a resolution here asking the Centre to pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple in in accordance with the aspirations of crores of devotees.

The resolution also stated that the judiciary should not turn away from its responsibility regarding the case which is pending before the for long despite being a matter of national importance.

Saints and seers of the country call upon the government to remove all the hurdles in the path of the construction of a grand Ram temple in as per the aspirations of crores of devotees, it said.

"The case has not just been hanging fire in the apex court since 2011 but has also not been among its priorities," the resolution passed by Acharya Avichal Das at a meeting chaired by stated.

"Sixty years after the case was first filed in 1950, a verdict came from the bench of the in 2010 but Hindus could not get justice," claimed in his speech.

The resolution also said the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas will construct the temple in

Passed by the Margadarshak Mandal of the VHP, the saints and seers attending the meet also urged the of to conclude the hearing in the case and resolve the issue at the earliest.

