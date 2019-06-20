Vishwanath firm on quitting as JDS KTKA president

Firm in his resolve to quit as JD(S) state president, A H Vishwanath, MLA, Thursday threatened to resign from the assembly if and former H D Deve Gowda did not accept his resignation.

Pressuring Gowda to relieve him, said "You have to accept my resignation today. Else, I will have to consider resigning from (my) Hunsur assembly constituency.

The situation is difficult.Hence, you should not feel pained. I can face anybody but I lack strength to face you."



The JD(S) leadership has been refusing to accept his resignation.

Deve Gowda has been repeatedly saying they would persuade to drop his plans to resign.

The JDS supremo told reporters Thursday that was the of backward communities and he would urge him to continue as the JD(S)

Vishwanath had announced his resignation as JD(S) state a fortnight ago, flaying the functioning of the coalition government besides taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the election.

He was also aggrieved as he was excluded from the coordination committee of the coalition parties in the government, which is led by former

Vishwanath Thursday again targeted questioning his credentials as 'AHINDA' (AHINDA stands for minority, backward and Dalits in Kannada).

"You call your but you got your Muslim leader suspended. You did not give portfolio to independent MLA H Nagesh, who is a Dalit.

How come you are a coordination committee "



Condemning the suspension of Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig for "anti-party" activities, Vishwanath alleged that had tried to suspend him when he was in the

"He wanted to suspend me also. The suspension letter was ready. The development made me to resign and get out of the party. You are out to trample a section of people....It is bad to destroy a leader," Vishwanath said.

Hitting out at leaders for the party's performance in the polls, Baig, a MLA from Shivajinagar, had recently held Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show."



He also called AICC K C Venugopal a "buffoon."



The Tuesday suspended Baig for "anti-party" activities.

