Crime has gone global due to technological breakthroughs: Home Secy

With crime becoming globalised due to technological breakthroughs, there is an urgent need for real-time sharing of information and coordination among law enforcement agencies, Gauba said Thursday.

Inaugurating the sixth Liaison Officers' Conference at the headquarters, Gauba said the digital revolution "allowed criminals to move funds across borders".

"Thus, there is a dangerous confluence of financial globalisation and facilitating cyber crime, narcotics trade and financing of terror," he added.

Gauba said though the term "globalisation" was normally used in the context of economics-- trade liberalisation and allowing foreign investments etc-crime had gone global due to technological breakthroughs.

The conference is being held at a time when the is trying to get red corner notices issued against wanted accused like besides a protracted legal battle for the extradition of and

The two-day conference will discuss extradition; Interpol's and the system of notices, a statement from the said.

Gauba said in the midst of the digital revolution, law enforcement agencies had realised that they could not operate in silos.

"In the scenario of seamless Internet and easy mobility, there is an urgent need for real-time sharing of information and greater mutual coordination amongst law enforcement agencies to optimise their responses," he said.

"The is uniquely placed to support law enforcement agencies of its member countries in this endeavour, the said.

The agency said the CBI being the National Central Bureau- ( cooperation unit) was coordinating with Indian law enforcement agencies and assisting them in matters of cooperation.

For coordination with state law enforcement agencies, Interpol liaison officers (ILOs) had been designated as contact points, it said.

CBI chief said the conference was held to familiarise and update the ILOs about the functioning and capabilities of the Interpol.

He said the Interpol was supporting member countries in improving the quality of data bases in order to enable the to make well-informed tactical, operational or strategic decisions.

