Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST to meet Maha govt officials, BYL Nair Hospital authorities on June 8

A five-member team of the (NCST) is in to meet top government officials and the management of the regarding the Payal suicide case.

The team, led by Nand Kumar Sai, will hold meetings with top administration and police officials, including the chief secretary, (Health) and the police commissioner, on June 8, an said.

The commission will also meet the managing director, TN Topiwala National Medical College, and the management of the in connection with the case.

The said the team is already in and the will reach on Thursday.

The commission had earlier issued notices to the chief secretary, health secretary, and authorities, seeking a response from them in 10 days.

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital, to which the medical college is attached, taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

had secured admission in a state-run medical college and hospital in Mumbai last year through a reserved category seat.

