CBI files closure report in IAS Anurag Tiwari death case, rejects foul play

The Wednesday filed its closure report in the death case of IAS Anurag Tiwari, concluding that he had an accidental fall which led to his 'asphyxial' death.

The CBI, on the basis of the medical report of AIIMS, ruled out that the death was homicidal or suicidal.

In its report, stated that all the allegations levelled by the family members of the were investigated and it was found that they were baseless and unsubstantiated.

Taking note of the closure report, the court of issued notice to Tiwari's brother Mayank, asking him to place his stand on the report on March 7.

"Investigation was conducted considering all possible angles on each and every aspect of the case, but no evidence could emerge suggesting foul play behind death of deceased Anurag Tiwari," the CBI told the court.

The body of Tiwari was found in the posh Meera Bai Marg area of the city on May 17, 2017. He was staying at the in the area.

A week later, his brother lodged an FIR at station, alleging that he was inquiring an important file relating to a scam in and there was pressure on him regarding the case.

Later, the probe was taken up by the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)