Pakistan shooting body wants two quotas dropped from New Delhi WC, ISSF terms situation 'urgent'

Denied visas in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the Pakistan's shooting federation Wednesday wrote to the international body, asking it to drop the two 25m rapid fire pistol quotas for 2020 Olympics, in the season-opening here.

The terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel, had cast a doubt on shooters' participation in the tournament, starting Saturday, in the Indian capital.

"The ISSF has received a letter from the federation, requesting it not to offer quota places in the events their shooters were scheduled to participate. This is what the ISSF said," a (NRAI) said.

had applied for visas for two shooters -- G M Bashir and -- in the rapid fire category as the event in also serves as a for

Both and are here for the mega event. While Lisin could take up the matter with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ratner said the decision to allot quota places depend on the (IOC).

The top two officials of the ISSF were at the Dr Range Wednesday evening, even as the global body termed the situation urgent.

"ISSF in faces an urgent situation as Pakistani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition, due to the terrorist attacks happened last days in India," the global sports body said in a statement.

"The ISSF and the of the competition are taking all efforts to solve the situation to avoid the discrimination of the Pakistani team.

"Besides that, the ISSF and the are discussing the possible consequences for as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports," it added.

Meanwhile, maintaining that the door is still open for shooters from across the border despite the heightened tension between the two countries following the terror attack, NRAI D V said the federation will go by the "wishes and orders" of the government.

"I can only tell you that they were supposed to come today, it is up to the government to issue the visa. The government has not asked us to not allow them. If the government does not give them the visa, we abide by that. We cannot do anything," said Rao.

"We will follow and comply with rules and regulations and orders of the government of Much before this unfortunate event we had sent out invitations and visas were granted," he said.

Asked about possible repercussions from the IOC if the Pakistani shooters are not allowed to take part in the World Cup, Rao said the NRAI will discuss the issue with the ISSF.

"We have to take it as it comes. We will have to sit with the ISSF and discuss things out. Every action has counter action."



(NSRF) Tuesday said they would not participate in in because its marksmen had not been issued visas by the

A total of 503 shooters from 58 countries will be competing for top honours with eight of the 10 events offering 16 quota places for

