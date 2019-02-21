Pb assembly passes resolution to pay tributes to Lakshman Singh Dharowali

The Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tributes to Lakshman Singh who launched the ' Lehar' in 1921.

Moving the resolution in the ongoing session, said launched the movement on February 21 to free Gurdwaras from the control of 'Mahants'.

He took a 'jatha' of 156 Sikhs to Nankana Sahib (now in Pakistan) to free it from the control of Mahants, he said.

was killed by Mahant and his men at Nankana Sahib, added Mohindra.

Lawmakers of all political parties supported the resolution.

