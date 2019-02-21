Delhi L-G reviews police preparedness for LS polls

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Thursday reviewed Delhi Police's preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and asked the force to focus on "efficient" operation of control room for timely redressal of complaints regarding poll code violation.
According to a statement, the L-G desired that the assessment of force requirement be meticulously done and the home ministry and the agencies concerned be suitably informed about it well in time.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers of the Delhi government and police.
In the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor was informed by police that special drives against history-sheeters, proclaimed absconders, fugitive criminals and illicit liquor, among others will be undertaken in view of the general elections.
"The L-G directed the Delhi Police to take stern steps to check movement of illicit cash and liquor. He also desired that the Delhi Police focus on efficient control room management for effective and timely redressal of complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct," the statement said.
The Delhi Police also informed the meeting that with the announcement of election dates, it will intensify action against defacement of property, against misuse of vehicle sand loudspeakers, and escalate seizure of illicit cash.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
