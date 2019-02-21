Delhi L-G reviews police preparedness for LS polls

Baijal Thursday reviewed Delhi Police's preparedness for the upcoming elections and asked the force to focus on "efficient" operation of control room for timely redressal of complaints regarding poll code violation.

According to a statement, the L-G desired that the assessment of force requirement be meticulously done and the home ministry and the agencies concerned be suitably informed about it well in time.

The meeting was attended by Renu Sharma, Police and other senior officers of the and police.

In the meeting, the was informed by police that special drives against history-sheeters, proclaimed absconders, fugitive criminals and illicit liquor, among others will be undertaken in view of the

"The L-G directed the to take stern steps to check movement of illicit cash and liquor. He also desired that the focus on efficient control room management for effective and timely redressal of complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct," the statement said.

The also informed the meeting that with the announcement of election dates, it will intensify action against defacement of property, against misuse of vehicle sand loudspeakers, and escalate seizure of illicit cash.

