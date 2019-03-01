Madhabbari police firing: CM says action to be taken against

Kumar Friday informed the Assembly that action will be taken against security personnel for firing on protesters at Madhabbari in West district on January 8 during an anti-citizenship bill stir.

The police authorities were also asked to identify the personnel involved in attacking an ambulance carrying patients on the same day and legal action would be initiated against them, said.

At least eight persons including members of the Twipra Student Federation (TSF), who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, were injured when the police opened fire to disperse them on January 8 at Madhabbari during a bandh called in all the Northeastern states by various students' bodies.

The had paid a visit to the area on January 19 and ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

As per the probe report, protesters started gathering at Madhabbari from 8 am and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC was imposed there from 10:45 am, said.

" of Jirania had sufficient police and para-military force at his disposal but the incident could not be contained due to lack of coordination between police and para-military personnel. The role of the SDPO was not desired and action will be taken against him," the said in the Assembly.

He said an ambulance which started with patients from at Khumulwng towards in Agartala, came under attack by police and security personnel at Dasharambari area, 5 km away from the place of protest.

The personnel involved in it could not be specifically identified but the battalions of the police, TSR and CRPF have been known, Deb said.

The State Rifles (TSR) is a paramilitary force under the

"This role of police is not tolerable at all. We can't tolerate if police personnel engaged for public safety disrupt peace," Deb said.

He said the authorities of the TSR and the CRPF were instructed to identify all those involved in the incident and award suitable punishment to them.

The enquiry report also recommended legal action against a government doctor for not properly treating a protester injured in police firing on that day, Deb said adding that as the person did not receive timely medical support, the bullet in his body was removed after 9 days.

He also said action would be taken against TSR personnel involved in vandalising a house where a sraddha ritual was being held.

The chief minister said two cases were registered on Madhabbari incident at stations in district and both cases are under investigation.

