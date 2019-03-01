Cold conditions continue in Delhi; rains likely

It was a cold day in the national capital on Friday, with the minimum settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

The maximum was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, a said.

The humidity level oscillated between 97 and 36 per cent.

The has forecast cloudy skies towards the night. There is a possibility of light rain accompanied by lightning and hailstorm, it added.

"There is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm along with likelihood of lightning and hailstorm towards evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 22 and 10 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.

On Thursday, the minimum was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest during the last week of February in five years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees

The Met has forecast rains on March 3 and 4.

