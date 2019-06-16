PCB complains to ICC on Star Sports' Indo-Pak WC commercial

A peeved Cricket Board has filed a complaint with the ICC about a television commercial (TVC) by which they have found "objectionable".

In fact, the ICC mandarins have had a quiet word with the broadcasters and told them about PCB's objections with regards to the TVC.

In fact, top BCCI officials are in knowledge of the issue but have stayed away as this doesn't concern them.

"Yes, on behalf of PCB has intimated the ICC raising objection on the content of the TVC. I am not sure if Mani has written a letter or had telephonic conversation but we have come to know that an objection has been raised," a senior BCCI official privy to the controversy told on conditions of anonymity.

In their build up to Sunday's marquee encounter here, the released a TVC, an extension of the infamous and crass 'Mauka Mauka' advertisement where the Indian fan terms himself as Pakistani fan's 'baap' (father).

The context of the advertisement was losing all six encounters till date.

The commercial shows a Bangladeshi fan asking a Pakistani fan about Sunday's encounter. The Pakistani says that his 'Abbu' (father) used to tell him that one should keep trying and suddenly an Indian fan says " kab kahaa" (When did I tell you?).

It has been learnt that ICC has already spoken to the on this issue.

For the global body, the bigger issue is the build up to the game and they are expecting there won't be any more TVCs that create unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, representatives of an had their accreditation cancelled for violating the ICC NRH (Non Rights Holders) clause.

The of that particular channel were showing Virat Kohli's pre-match press conference live on their feed which is strictly prohibited.

The ICC ejected the duo from the venue after cancelling their accreditations.

Another veteran Indian freelancer, known for his proximity to players, was doing a live of Kohli's presser and he has also been given a warning.

