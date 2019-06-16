Study writings of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya: BJP to Chinese scholars

Chinese scholars should study the writings of Dr Shyama Prasad and Pandit to enhance their understanding of the and BJP as well as changes taking place in under Narendra Modi's leadership, said.

Speaking on 'India-China Cultural Relations, organised by the (ISAS) at at Chengdu, Vijay, the former of mouthpiece "Panchjanya", said Chinese scholars have begun understanding the and BJP through vigorous academic interactions and it is a "positive sign of the changing times".

"It will be better if the ideological belief of the new India's leaders expressed through the writings of Pandit Upadhyaya's integral humanism and Dr Mookerjee's cultural nationalism is also studied," he said. "



"Chinese thinkers must study Pt Upadhyaya and Dr to understand the new changes occurring in under Modi's leadership," he said, adding that he will gift literature on the Jan Sangh founders to

He said that "cultural nationalism and integral humanism, that speak for the last man's progress (Antyodaya) are the main sources of civilisational inspiration of the BJP within the constitutional framework of the republic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)