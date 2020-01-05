JUST IN
Business Standard

Peace restored in JNU, legal action will be taken further: Delhi Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said private and public vehicles were damaged

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi police, JNU
Policemen out side the JNU after some masked miscreants attacked the campus. Photo: PTI

Peace has been restored in the Jawaharlal Nehru University after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march, an officer said.

"We were informed that there was a clash between two groups of students. The JNU administration sought police assistance from us in writing," Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Anand Mohan said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said private and public vehicles were damaged.

"After we received written request from the JNU administration, we entered the campus and restored peace. Legal action will be taken," he said.
