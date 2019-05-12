People cast vote in seven states, average 30 per cent polling till afternoon

An average of over 30 per cent turnout was recorded till Sunday afternoon in 59 seats spread over UP, Haryana, Bihar, and in the sixth phase of polls amid reports of attack on a BJP candidate in and EVM snags.

Elections are being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, and West Bengal, seven seats in and four in

The national capital recorded a turnout of over 34 per cent till 1 pm, poll officials said.

Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, and were among those who cast their vote in

Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan, ex- and BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Congress's and Northeast Delhi candidates and also cast their vote.

Polling started late at some booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of Delhi.

claimed that voting started 50 minutes late at three polling booths.

In West Bengal, violence was reported in some areas even as voters came out in good numbers to exercise their franchise.

Over 37 per cent of 1,33,69,749 voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of voting.

"Polling is mostly peaceful except some incidents of disturbances from one or two places in Keshpur. We have sought reports from election officials," a senior of the state CEO's office told

There were reports of attack on BJP's Ghatal candidate, former IPS Bharati Ghosh, when she tried to enter a polling booth in Keshpur.

Bombs were hurled and stones pelted at her convoy when she tried to visit another booth in Keshpur after receiving complaints of rigging there, police said.

One of her security guards was injured and a vehicle of her convoy was damaged in the stone pelting following which security officers used batons, they said.

It was also alleged that a Trinamool was injured in firing by central force personnel accompanying the BJP candidate.

The said, "So far we have not received reports of any firing. We are looking into it. Our officials in districts have been asked to send details of incidents of attacks on quickly."



The also sought a report after Ghosh was seen videographying inside a polling booth at Pikurda in Keshpur.

Ghosh's vehicle was again blocked by locals when she tried to enter Keshpur market area. The intervened and her vehicle was seized.

"Her vehicle had no valid pass to move through the area on polling day. This is a matter of security," the police said.

Soon after the incident, a large number of protestors gathered at the spot following which Ghosh took shelter inside a temple in Keshpur market area with her security officers.

The mob also pelted stones at policemen who used batons to disperse them. Ghosh was then taken to station.

BJP candidate and state party also faced protests from locals when he tried to visit a polling booth in his constituency, Midnapore.

In Haryana, a voter turnout of 22.87 per cent was recorded till 11 am in ten constituencies.

Digvijay Chautala, who is contesting from Sonipat, alleged that at booths number 88, 89 and 90 in district, his party symbol (a pair of slippers) was "not clearly visible on EVM machines" and some voters had complained to him in this regard.

"This is a serious matter and the must look into this," Chautala said.

witnessed over 34 per cent polling in 14 constituencies of the state till 1 pm.

In Sultanpur, and BSP candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu came face-to-face at a booth.

"In Azamgarh, a presiding was removed following complaints of SP workers, A report has been sought from the district magistrate," UP's electoral officer L Venkateshwar Lu said.

He also said that there have been complaints about EVMs and VVPAT and the machines have been replaced.

saw over 20 per cent voting with 1.38 crore voters exercising their franchise in the first four hours of polling in eight seats.

A was killed at a polling station in a freak incident of firing by a before polling started in Sheohar Lok Sabha seat.

A few incidents of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines were reported from various booths, the officials said.

"Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning from a few places. Voting began after rectifying the technical problems," an said.

witnessed an average 28.01 per cent voter turnout till Sunday noon in eight Lok Sabha seats.

"During mock poll conducted before the actual voting began, 30 to 40 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were changed because of some technical problems," a said.

Long queues were seen at several booths across the eight constituencies, he said.

The final phase of polls will be held for 59 seats on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

