LS polls will be battle to save India's basic ideology: Tewari

on Monday asserted that the battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha election would be for saving the basic ideology of and alleged that under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, dissenting voices were branded as "traitors".

He called upon all secular powers, even if they did not agree with the but believed in the "idea of India", to join hands to defeat the saffron party in the upcoming

"In the last 55 months, such an atmosphere has been created in the country that if you oppose the BJP, you are a traitor. If you oppose the government, you are seditious...," Tewari said at an event organised by the Congress's minority cell in view of on January 30.

The battle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was not about who would form the next government, the added.

"This fight is to to save the basic ideology on which the Indian republic is based," he said.

Speaking at the event, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) said, "All of us are remembering bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) under an atmosphere of fear today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)