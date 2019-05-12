Paswan seeks CBI probe into Dalit woman rape case

and BJP ally Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the rape of a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar and accused the government in the state of hiding the crime for several days for electoral benefit.

The polls in the state are now over.

The said in a statement the is responsible for such a "condemnable" development. He alleged it did not allow a case to be filed until the election concluded in the state.

The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Paswan said.

"We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits," he said.

He also took a swipe at BSP supremo over her criticism of the government, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.

She supports the after elections everywhere, he said.

Mayawati's BSP has given support to the government in the state.

