People gather at Attari, await return of captured pilot

Hundreds of people flocked the border Friday to catch a glimpse of Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who is expected to touch home soil after his release from

Wing Varthaman, son of a decorated IAF veteran, was captured by after his jet went down following a strike by an enemy missile.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in since then.

Pakistan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Patriotic fervour prevailed at the border with border residents singing songs, beating drums and carrying the tricolour in their hands.

Barely one-km away from the Indo-Pak border, people sang patriotic songs and raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

A Sikh youth from a nearby area was seen carrying a huge garland, while an elderly man was seen beating a 'dhol'.

"If permitted, I want to welcome the Wing with this garland," said the youth carrying garland.

Security arrangements have been further strengthened here, with personnel also deployed in numbers.

Amritsar's Mayor Raman Bakshi, who was also present here, could not stop himself from singing patriotic songs.

Raising pro- slogans, a group of youths sang the popular patriotic song, "Is desh ke yaaron kya kehna, yeah desh hai veer jawanoon ka".

Many youth among the crowd said Pakistan should stop aiding and abetting terror or else be prepared to face consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)