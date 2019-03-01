Toxic byproducts of Agent Orange continue to pollute Vietnam environment

Agent Orange, a toxic that the US aircraft sprayed during the War, continues to enter the Vietnamese 50 years later, a study has found.

During the War, US aircraft sprayed more than 20 million gallons of herbicides, including dioxin-contaminated Agent Orange, on the country's rain forests, wetlands, and croplands.

defoliated the thick jungle vegetation concealing fighters and destroyed a portion of the country's food crops, but it was primarily the dioxin contaminant that harmed so many Vietnamese and personnel.

Researchers from the and in the US documents the environmental legacy of in Vietnam, including hotspots where dioxin continues to enter the

"Existing and dioxin research is primarily medical in nature, focusing on the details of human exposure primarily through skin contact and long-term health effects on US soldiers," said Ken Olson, a at

"We examined the short and long-term environmental effects on the Vietnamese natural resource base and how persistence of dioxin continues to affect soils, water, sediment, fish, aquatic species, the food supply, and Vietnamese health," said Olson.

Agent Orange was a combination of two herbicides, 2,4-D and 2,4,5-T, neither of which persist longer than a few days or weeks in the environment when exposed to sunlight.

However, during production of Agent Orange, a toxic byproduct formed: dioxin TCDD, the most toxic of the dioxin family of

Once dioxin TCDD gets into the environment, it can stick around for decades or even centuries. That is what happened in the landscape, researchers said.

They examined an 870-page USAID report, as well as a dozen other research reports on Vietnam's contaminated airbase sites, to explain dioxin TCDD's movement and long-term fate throughout the Vietnam countryside.

"The pathway begins with the spraying in the 1960s, absorption by tree and shrub leaves, leaf drop to the soil surface (along with some direct contact of the spray with the soil), then attachment of the dioxin TCDD to soil organic matter and clay particles of the soil," said of

From there, dioxin TCDD moved offsite in surface runoff, clinging to particles and settling in wetlands, marshes, rivers, lakes, and ponds.

Dioxin TCDD-contaminated was -- and still is -- ingested by bottom-feeding fish and shrimp, accumulating in fatty tissue of those animals and up the into many of the fish that form the basis of the Vietnamese diet.

Even though fishing is now banned from most contaminated sites, have been difficult to enforce and, as a result, dioxin TCDD is still entering the 50 years later.

The article maps the 10 airbase where dioxin TCDD levels remain at dangerous levels, noting that millions of Vietnamese live in adjacent cities and villages.

"The in Vietnam is Bien Hoa airbase, which is 30 miles north of Ho Chi Minh City," Olson said.

