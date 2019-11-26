People in power trying to circumvent values of Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Vadra took a swipe at the government on Tuesday, saying the "people in power" in the country are trying to "circumvent" the values of the Constitution and are "attempting to weaken the power of the people" in a democracy.

Her remarks came on a day the government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

The Congress general secretary also said that on Constitution Day, people should take an oath to stand by the tenets enshrined in the Constitution to take on money power and muscle power.

"Today is Constitution Day and people in power are circumventing the values of the Constitution and weakening the power of the people in a democracy by promoting money power," she tweeted.

also said there could not be a bigger celebration of democracy than the fact that members of opposition parties are protesting in unison against the attacks on democracy.

"What can be a better celebration of Constitution Day when MPs of all opposition parties stand together under the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and respond to the attack on democracy by reciting the Constitution of India," she tweeted.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skipped a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

Upset over political developments in the state, the opposition parties, including the DMK, the SP, NCP and the Left parties, boycotted Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.