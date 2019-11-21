BHU row: Priyanka backs appointment of Muslim professor in Sanskrit dept

Congress general secretary on Thursday came out in support of the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit department has triggered a row.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader defended the appointment.

"Our languages and culture are our speciality, our strength," the Congress leader tweeted.

" has vastness. The constitution of our country has vastness. Any teacher can teach Sanskrit in a university," the Congress leader added.

BSP president too on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy, saying education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked.

A group of students has been opposing the appointment of Feroze Khan as an assistant professor while some backed the teacher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)